Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MN

New Duluth/Superior Trend, Kiteboarding On Lake Superior

By Chris Allen
Posted by 
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's been a trend in the Winter to surf on Lake Superior, now, people are trying kiteboarding in the Summer. When people surf in the Winter it's because the wind kicks up a little more and raises up the water and creates some waves. In the Summer there is enough wind to catch the "Kite" and give people the speed to surf no matter what the waves are doing, but it does create a challenge because there are some waves and ripples that give a person a challenge.

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Sports#Open Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Snowboarding
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Superior Hiking Trail Bans Campfires + Wood Burning Stoves Due To Drought Conditions

The severe rain deficit we've all been experiencing in the Northland and Arrowhead region for the bulk of this summer has led to restrictions on the 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail (SHT) that runs along the North Shore and Lake Superior. The association that provides leadership for the trail path has set in place a ban on all campfires and backpacking wood-burning stoves - at least for the time being.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Car Seat Clinic Happens July 29 In Superior

Keeping our kids safe is a parents top priority. And one of the most-basic everyday items is also one of the most dangerous - if not properly used. We're talking about the common car seat - something almost every parent has installed in their vehicle. Not only does a car...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Has Officially Entered Drought Warning Phase

The Northland's hot, dry summer continues and conditions have led Minnesota officials to enter the state into the drought warning phase. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 52 percent of Minnesota is now experiencing severe drought and 4 percent is in extreme drought, which lead to this action. Typically, the warning phase for drought occurs when a significant portion of the state passes thresholds for severe drought conditions at major watersheds and Minnesota has officially reached this threshold.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

The Ten Best Outdoor Dining Spots In Duluth

Summertime in the Northland is so short and so outdoor dining is quite the treat for all of us locals and of course tourists alike. Given the fact that Duluth is saddled up right on the shores of Lake Superior makes sense that we love to sit outside and grab a view of the greatest of the Great Lakes. Below is a list of my favorite outdoor dining spots in Duluth, if you have not been to any of these restaurants you definitely need to check some of these out.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Seeing One Of The Driest Starts To The Year Ever

This doesn't come as a huge shock, as we have been dealing with drought conditions all across Minnesota recently. A new statistic from KBJR 6 states that the Duluth area is seeing one of the driest starts to the year ever. We are halfway through the year but they are basing the statistic on the time frame between January of any given year through the end of July.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Despite Rumors, This Iconic Duluth Landmark Is Not A Shipwreck

Many people, including me, grew up in the Duluth/Superior area and have always wondered what the structure was. Could it be remnants of an old ship? That's the one I heard for many years growing up. There were even rumors it was an old pirate ship. I knew it was a concrete structure so any ship story was probably wrong. Being that Duluth is such an iron ore shipping area, I thought it might be an old loading dock, which is sort of true.It's actually an abandoned structure caused by aduluth land failured business decision by a Twin Ports businessman.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Duluth’s Water Safety Week to Include Sand Modeling Contest, An Expo + More

A free, full week of activities are all set for the City of Duluth's Water Safety Week, which will provide plenty of family fun in Canal Park and on Park Point. Water Safety Week begins Monday, July 19 and first up is the sand modeling contest on Park Point. Everyone is invited to participate and you can make your sand creation anywhere on Park Point Beach. Once it's completed, just share your creation on social media using and tag with #DuluthSandModelingContest 2021. You can also email a picture of it to parks@duluthmn.gov. Everyone who does this will be entered to win prizes.
EconomyPosted by
KOOL 101.7

The Belknap Plaza Has A New Tenant, And The Lot Is Packed

There used to be a Super One grocery store in the Belknap Plaza. It was a nice little store, but when they built the new Harbor View East End Super One, they closed the doors. For about 7 years the place sat vacant. So did the parking lot. Some locals hoped a another grocery store would come in, but that never happened.
Superior, WIPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Lake Superior Day Returns To Barker’s Island

It's back again this year celebrating our beautiful Lake, it's Lake Superior Day at Barker's Island on July 18 from 11am-3pm and it is FREE and open to the public. Lake Superior Day was first started in the early 1990s to highlight the importance of this great body of water and what it means to the environment and our economy. Now it is held every 3rd Sunday in July.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

2021 Head of The Lakes Fair Kicks Off July 20

Yes, there will be rides and plenty of deep-fried food. Unlike many events last year, the Head of the Lakes Fair went on as usual in 2020, with a handful of safety measures in place due to the pandemic, but this year you can expect the fair to be back at 100%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy