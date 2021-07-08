Scott Disick Takes Maluma's Lady in Singer's New 'Sobrio' Music Video

Scott Disick and Colombian singer Maluma seemingly exchanged several heated messages on Twitter, prompting people to wonder what could be behind the friends’ feud. The pair have been friends for some time, but on Tuesday (July 6) Disick tweeted, “Wtf with this guy @maluma 🧐. ” Maluma then responded, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?” which Scott then retweeted before responding, “I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke.”