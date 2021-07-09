Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Do You Want Fries With That? Drugs Found in Happy Meal at New York McDonald’s

By Hopkins
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've said it before, you've always got to wonder who's handling your food. Normally, we'd simply advise being polite to your server to avoid any unwanted changes or tampering with your order. However, cases like this prove it's not always that simple. Now, one mother from New York state is fuming after police say her 11-year-old got a little more than just some Chicken McNuggets in their Happy Meal.

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Oxford, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#French Fries#Happy Meal#Food Drink#Chicken Mcnuggets#Cbs#Mcdonald#Suboxone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Runaway Sheep Escape Trailer and Make Way Down New York Road

Baaaa! Anyone missing their flock? Police were called to a report of sheep on a main route in New York state Thursday. WROC is saying that sixteen sheep escaped a trailer and then made their down the off ramp to I-81 in a rather brazen escape. There is no word exactly the flock of sheep got out of the vehicle, but police were soon called to reports of an animal complaint near the town of Homer, NY.
Port Jervis, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Sheldon Cooper Arrested Again in Hudson Valley

Sheldon Cooper is accused of possessing 46 grams of fentanyl and other drugs near a 2-year-old. On Thursday, officials announced the arrest of 35-year-old Sheldon Cooper of Port Jervis on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest comes following the...
Kingston, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

8 Things You Need to Build a Money-Making Lemonade Stand

Here's everything you'll need to build the perfect money-making lemonade stand. We couldn't believe that in 36 states across the U.S. it's illegal for kids to put up a lemonade stand without a permit to do so. Thankfully, New York and Connecticut aren't two of the states that have a ridiculous rule like this, so if you have kids who are thinking about having them set up a lemonade stand outside at some point this summer, we have all the ingredients that we equal big sales.
LifestylePosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Creepy Illusion Seen by Explorers of Abandoned Hudson Valley Mine

An abandoned underground mine in the Hudson Valley that is easily accessible to explorers is hiding a spectacular optical illusion. I've lived in the Hudson Valley for three decades and have never heard the legend of the Widow Jane Mine. The abandoned mine was once the main source of cement responsible for building much of the country's infrastructure during the early-to-mid-1800s. Because it's just a short drive from Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Kingston, many people have apparently already discovered this hidden attraction. Some who've been brave enough to explore the twists and turns of this forgotten underground cavern believe that it's haunted.
Connecticut StatePosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

You Can Rent a Private Pool Right Here in Connecticut

It's hot, the heat is oppressive and you just want to jump into your pool. Only problem is you don't have one. Now what do you do?. How about renting a pool for the day? Now I know what your thinking, how is this possible? Does someone bring a pool over to your house? The answer is not really, but now you can rent out someone else's pool by the hour, for the day, or night.
Food & DrinksPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

CJ & Jess Taste Test: Snickles

CJ and I are here to try disgusting food combos, so you don't have to. Earlier this week I saw a video going around the TikTok about Snicker stuffed pickles. Social Media Chefs, as I like to call them, would take the guts out of one of those really big pickles and replace that with a Snickers candy bar. They call it a Snickel.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Am I the Jerk: Vacation Edition

Summertime is supposed to be a stress-free time of year. But what happens when your kid gets invited on a vacation with another family?. Sounds like an easy situation. You say yes and send your kid on their way with a little bit of cash to spend. However, it's not so easy for this Hudson Valley mom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy