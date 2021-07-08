How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Dow closed nearly 300 points lower today, after a worse-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment report showed a reading of 80.8 in July, which is the measure's lowest level since February, and nearly five points lower than the previous month. The report also showed consumers expecting a 4.8% increase in cost of living in the next year, marking the number's highest level since August 2008. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower as well, as the broader market brushed off several strong earnings reports and a 0.6% increase in U.S. retail sales for June, which is much better than Wall Street's expected 0.4% decline. For the week, all three major benchmarks fell lower, snapping their respective three-week win streaks.