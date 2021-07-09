Western Colorado Contractors Association donates $1,500 to Harmony Acres Equestrian Center
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A non-profit that works with people with disabilities got a boost on Thursday evening. Harmony Acres Equestrian Center was presented with a check for $1,500 from the Western Colorado Contractors Association. The WCCA presented the donation at the Grand Junction Rockies game at Suplizio Field. The donation was raised at the association’s 2021 golf tournament.www.nbc11news.com
