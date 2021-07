Fossils from two giant rhinos dated by evolutionists to be “22 million years old” in the evolutionary timetable have been discovered in China.1 They were much larger than today’s rhinos and stood at over 20 feet, but they were still rhinos. This is true with many large animals found in the fossil record—vertebrate and invertebrate. For example, there are giant water bug fossils from the Crato Formation in northeastern Brazil, the giant ground sloth (Megatherium), and giant crocodile (Deinosuchus) found in ten U.S. states. In all three cases they are simply much larger versions of their animal cousins alive today. Real, vertical evolution is not recorded.