A working sprinkler system inside a downtown-area warehouse is credited with helping contain a rubbish fire that threatened to burn the entire building on Monday. Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, July 5, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to what was determined to be a rubbish fire at a warehouse at 741 W. Las Cruces Ave. Firefighters entered the warehouse and found heavy smoke and fire along the east wall of the building. The building’s sprinkler system automatically activated, helping contain the fire until crews were able to fully extinguish it.