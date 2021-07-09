Severe Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Sussex A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 1234 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sycamore, or 9 miles southwest of Georgetown, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Sycamore. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN