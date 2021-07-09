Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Humphreys, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hickman; Humphreys; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND WESTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Hurricane Mills, or 16 miles southeast of Camden, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Centerville, Lobelville, Nunnelly, Pinewood, Bucksnort and I-40 Near The Tennessee River. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 159.