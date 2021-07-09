Severe Weather Statement issued for Hutchinson, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 144 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain in extreme western Yavapai County, from 5 to 15 miles south of Interstate 40. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Hope. This includes the following streams and drainages South Fork Walnut Creek, Turkey Canyon, Cow Creek, Muddy Creek, Pine Creek, Bear Creek, Mount Hope Tank, North Fork Walnut Creek, Adobe Creek, Hop Creek, Willow Creek, Deep Canyon, Burro Creek and Trout Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE