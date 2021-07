The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. The Cincinnati Reds lefty was once again brilliant on Friday, this time against his former club in Milwaukee. And when I say ‘brilliant,’ I mean brilliant, as the best hitting pitcher on the Reds roster socked a double, turned it into a triple, and scored a run. Hell, he even managed 4 dang plate appearances something that’s pretty much unheard of for a starting pitcher in National League play these days.