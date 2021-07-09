USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team to tour the Appalaachian League

USA Baseball Contributed image

CARY, N.C. — USA Baseball today announced the 45-man 2021 Collegiate National Team roster that will be split into two teams to compete in an 11-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series starting on July 2. The team will be led in 2021 by Manager Elliott Avent (NC State).

“We are thrilled to have such a strong group representing the U.S. on the 2021 Collegiate National Team as we tour through the cities of the Appalachian League this summer,” said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager. “This year’s team offers a unique experience to play with, and against, some of the best collegiate baseball talent in the country in some of the best baseball communities, and we are looking forward to an incredible series.”

The roster is highlighted by eight USA Baseball alumni, including three that have played for Team USA multiple times. Justin Campbell (Oklahoma State), Dylan Crews (LSU), and Robert Moore (Arkansas) have all suited up for the red, white, and blue twice. Campbell helped the 2013 12U National Team win the program’s first-ever gold medal at the International Baseball Federation “A” World Cup, and Crews and Moore were teammates, along with Tanner Witt (Texas), on the 2017 15U National Team that won gold at the COPABE Pan Am “AA” Championships.

Moore will also reunite with his 2014 12U National Team teammate Paul Skenes (Air Force) on the 2021 Collegiate National Team, while Crews was part of the 2018 18U National Team that won the program’s eighth consecutive gold medal in international competition at the COPABE U-18 Pan American Championships.

Additionally, Nate Savino (Virginia) was a member of the 18U National Team program in 2019, and Campbell, Ethan Long (Arizona State), and Landon Sims (Mississippi State) will play together on Team USA for the second time in their careers in 2021 after participating with the 15U National Team in 2016.

Eight of the athletes on the 2021 roster also participated in the USA Baseball National Team Development Program (NTDP), including two-time participants of the program Moore and Aaron Nixon (Texas). Moore was a member of the 2016 14U NTDP along with Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss) and Crews, and was joined by Witt at the 2018 16U NTDP, while Nixon participated in the 2015 14U NTDP with Brooks Lee (Cal Poly), Long, and Sims. In addition, Nixon was also part of the 17U NTDP in 2018.

Thirty different schools are represented on the 2021 Collegiate National Team roster, with 12 boasting multiple athletes. Mississippi State and Virginia lead the way with three players each, while Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal Poly, California, Florida, NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas all claim two.

The Collegiate National Team will not play an international opponent in 2021; instead, the Stars and Stripes will play an intrasquad series with 10 of their 11 games in the cities of the Appalachian League which is currently in its first season as a summer collegiate league as part of the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP). The Appalachian League also serves as a national team pathway and identification event for the Collegiate National Team and other USA Baseball national teams.

Team USA will kick-off its tour on Friday, July 2, in Danville, Virginia, and will finish the series on Thursday, July 15, in Bluefield, West Virginia. The U.S. will also play on the Fourth of July at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. For the team’s full summer schedule, click here.

Avent, who just finished his 25th season as the head coach at NC State with an appearance in the 2021 College World Series, was named the manager of Team USA in April. He will be joined on staff by pitching coach Kevin O’Sullivan (Florida), as well as Bobby Austin (Mississippi State), Dan Hartleb (Illinois), Kobe Phillips (NC Central), Josh Pike (NC State), Alex Sogard (Wright State), Troy Tulowitzki (Texas), and Jerry Weinstein (Colorado Rockies).

Sogard and Weinstein will manage the Stars and Stripes teams, respectively, and Josh Pike of NC State will assist O’Sullivan as Team USA’s pitching coach technician.

The full 45-man 2021 Collegiate National Team:

2021 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Hunter Barco; LHP; Jacksonville, Fla.; Florida

Dylan Beavers; OF; Paso Robles, Calif.; California

Jacob Berry; INF; Queen Creek, Ariz.; Arizona

Justin Campbell; RHP; Simi Valley, Calif.; Oklahoma State

Reggie Crawford; LHP/INF; Frackville, Pa.; UCONN

Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Gavin Cross; OF; Bristol, Tenn.; Virginia Tech

Hayden Dunhurst; C; Carriere, Miss.; Ole Miss

Jackson Fristoe; RHP; Paducah, Ky.; Mississippi State

Drew Gilbert; LHP/OF; Stillwater, Minn.; Tennessee

Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Caden Grice; 1B/LHP; Greer, S.C.; Clemson

Devereaux Harrison; OF/RHP; Vacaville, Calif.; Long Beach State

Sam Highfill; RHP/INF; Apex, N.C.; NC State

Gabe Hughes; RHP; Eagle, Idaho; Gonzaga

Brock Jones; OF; Fresno, Calif.; Stanford

Jace Jung; INF; Flower Mound, Texas; Texas Tech

Brooks Lee; INF; San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Cal Poly

Ethan Long; INF/RHP; Gilbert, Ariz.; Arizona State

Sean McLain; INF; Tustin, Calif.; Arizona State

Parker Messick; LHP; Plant City, Fla.; Florida State

Robert Moore; INF; Leawood, Kan.; Arkansas

Aaron Nixon; RHP/INF; McAllen, Texas; Texas

Carson Palmquist; LHP; Fort Myers, Fla.; Miami

Kevin Parada; C; Pasadena, Calif.; Georgia Tech

Will Sanders; RHP; Atlanta, Ga.; South Carolina

Nate Savino; LHP; Sterling, Va.; Virginia

Landon Sims; RHP; Cumming, Ga.; Mississippi State

Paul Skenes; C/RHP; Lake Forest, Calif.; Air Force

Jordan Sprinkle; INF; Palm Springs, Calif.; UC Santa Barbara

Brandon Sproat; RHP; Pace, Fla.; Florida

Adam Stone; RHP; Stamford, Conn.; Harvard

Daniel Susac; C; Roseville, Calif.; Arizona

Logan Tanner; C; Lucedale, Miss.; Mississippi State

Kyle Teel; C/INF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Drew Thorpe; RHP; Washington, Utah; Cal Poly

Blade Tidwell; RHP; Loretto, Tenn.; Tennessee

Carter Trice; INF; Mechanicsville, Va.; Old Dominion

Chris Villaman; LHP/INF; High Point, N.C.; NC State

Jack Washburn; RHP; Webster, Wisc.

Carson Whisenhunt; LHP; Mocksville, N.C.; East Carolina

Josh White; RHP; Danville, Calif.; California

Jaxon Wiggins; RHP; Roland, Okla.; Arkansas

Tanner Witt; RHP/INF; Houston, Texas; Texas

Matthew Wyatt; RHP; Towson, Md.; Virginia