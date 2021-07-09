Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

The power of reading. A new owner for Monterey’s historic Golden State Theatre.

montereycountyweekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no reading more impactful than the reading one does as a child. Mary Duan here. A friend of mine recently became a father with the joyful birth of his and his wife’s daughter. And I, being the best honorary aunt in existence, promptly went out and bought a half dozen chapter books that the infant won’t be able to read for at least six years. But when she’s ready, the world of Harriet M. Welch (better known as Harriet the Spy) and of Claudia and James Kincaid, the sister and brother who run away from home and spend some time living at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art (where Claudia discovers that a sculpture of unidentified provenance was actually the work of Michaelangelo) will be waiting for her.

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
New York State
Monterey County, CA
Government
State
Texas State
City
Salinas, CA
Monterey, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
King City, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Nutrition#Mee Memorial Hospital#Justice With Health#Indigenous#Latin American#Natividad Hospital#Touro Medical School#Justicewithhealth Com#Downtown Book Sound#The Golden State Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
NASA
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy