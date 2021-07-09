The power of reading. A new owner for Monterey’s historic Golden State Theatre.

There’s no reading more impactful than the reading one does as a child. Mary Duan here. A friend of mine recently became a father with the joyful birth of his and his wife’s daughter. And I, being the best honorary aunt in existence, promptly went out and bought a half dozen chapter books that the infant won’t be able to read for at least six years. But when she’s ready, the world of Harriet M. Welch (better known as Harriet the Spy) and of Claudia and James Kincaid, the sister and brother who run away from home and spend some time living at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art (where Claudia discovers that a sculpture of unidentified provenance was actually the work of Michaelangelo) will be waiting for her.