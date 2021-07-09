Pet of the week

I’M ALL EARS—Adoptable Marble had little human interaction before arriving at the shelter and was very shy and reserved a result. In a short time, and through the loving care of VCAS Bunny Brigade volunteers, Marble has become an affectionate and trusting bunny who adores pets and head rubs. She needs a safe, indoor home where she can sit with her family as they watch TV or play board games. To learn more about Marble and the adoption process, email the Ventura County Animal Services Bunny Brigade at vcasbunnybrigade@gmail.com and ask for ID No. A770503. To learn more about house rabbits care, visit facebook.com/ vcasbunnybrigade.