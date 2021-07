At least one person has committed towards campaigning for Sheriff. Retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Captain Dave Edmonds threw his hat into the ring this past weekend challenging for the largest law enforcement position in the county in June of 2022. In a Facebook post, Edmonds says that the sheriff’s office has become too political and that he wants to restore trust in the office. Sheriff Mark Essick hasn’t stated yet if he will run for re-election. Since taking office in 2019, controversy has followed the sheriff. Essick initially stated he would not enforce the county’s health orders during the pandemic and he is the subject of a harassment and bullying complaint by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.