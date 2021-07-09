Zoho TeamInbox review

Cncintel Reviews - Human Intelligence is a gift from God to humanity, whereas Artificial Intelligence is a creation of humans. Human intelligence is a trait that aids humans in learning, comprehending, and solving issues with great ideas, whereas artificial intelligence is a system that mimics human intellect based on the data it receives. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term that refers to technology that allows machines to think and work like humans. It supports robots in copying human action based on their behavior, and it is employed in practically every field, including healthcare, cartoons and animation, media, and so on. Whether we recognize it or not, artificial intelligence is all around us, such as when we use Google Maps, autocorrect, smart speakers, face recognition, and so on.