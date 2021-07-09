Cancel
Ventura County, CA

Saturday’s motorcycle Ride for the Blue to honor first responders

By Acorn Staff
mpacorn.com
 11 days ago

This weekend, more than 150 motorcycle riders will honor heroes in Ventura County. The annual Sgt. Ron Helus Ride for the Blue will take place Sat., July 10 as participants head from police station to police station to say “thank you for your service.” Between 100 and 150 riders will visit 10 stations from Simi Valley to Port Hueneme, roaring into the parking lots and giving fist bumps, high-fives, and an occasional hug.

