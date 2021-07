Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) just broke the first rule of whataboutism — don't ask questions you don't know the answers to. During a GOP doctors press conference on Thursday, Jackson erroneously accused the media of unfairly neglecting to ask Democratic lawmakers about their vaccination status the way they do Republicans. But what Jackson seems to have forgotten, noted writer James Surowiecki, is that liberal lawmakers across both chambers of Congress have a 100 percent vaccination rate, per CNN.