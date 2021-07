One of the best running backs to ever play in the Big Nine Conference, Owatonna’s Jason Williamson, has medically retired from football. Williamson announced on Thursday that injuries have ended his career at the University of Minnesota. He showed up there in 2019 as a four-star recruit and as the state’s 2018 Mr. Football award winner. He was also named Minnesota's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2018.