Dakota Wesleyan University Athletics announced the resignation of men’s soccer head coach Luis Pulido today. Pulido took the helm of DWU men’s soccer in 2020. Director of Athletics, Jon Hart added, “Coach Pulido had a big impact in a short amount of time with the men’s soccer program. He worked tirelessly to rebuild our roster numbers and team culture after experiencing sudden coaching changes. He is the ultimate players' coach and a rising star in this profession. It was a joy to work with him during his time at DWU and we wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter closer to family.”