Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 1132 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Blue Goose, or 9 miles southeast of Milan, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Howley and Jumbo. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
