Severe Weather Statement issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Worcester THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WORCESTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for southeastern Maryland. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Wakefield.