US stocks rebounded following the selloff a day earlier as risk appetite returned to the market and pushed up government bond yields in midday trading on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1.7% to 34,521.19, with the S&P 500 up by 1.4% and Nasdaq higher by 1.3%. Energy, financials, and industrials, which were among the worst performers in the previous trading session, led the gainers on Tuesday. All sectors were in the green after midday.