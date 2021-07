Martella’s Pharmacy 11-7, O 1-6: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Jared Dowey provided two hits and four RBIs at the plate and nine strikeouts over five solid innings on the mound to highlight his team’s first victory of the day. O scored twice in the seventh inning of the second game, but left the potential tying run at second base as Martella’s swept the twin bill.