WhistlePigs back in the win column, Ridge Runners edge out Burlington

Appalachian League Contributed image

PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs exploded for five runs in the eighth inning and went on to collect a 9-7 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Johnson City Doughboys at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, on Thursday night.

The game marked Princeton’s return to action after a three-day hiatus following the Independence Day weekend.

Johnson City managed to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning off late relief pitcher Jackson Reid, who allowed two earned runs off two hits. But Princeton’s big inning was more than enough to cover the damage and Reid collected the victory.

Princeton starter Channing Young got the no-decision after pitching four scoreless innings for the WhistlePigs. He scattered four hits, striking out four and walking one.

The Doughboys’ Trevor Nanney took the loss after giving up five earned runs off five hits over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.

Brady Day led Princeton’s 12-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Tre Morris went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Nathan Holt had a double and two RBIs and AJ Jones had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Meanwhile, the Bluefield Ridge Runners, who were also coming out of a three-day break, rode the arms of four pitchers to a 1-0 shutout of the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets.

Bluefield scored it’s lone run on Luke Folsom’s bases-loaded walk to Kendal Ewell in the bottom of the seventh inning. The RBI base-on-balls plated Michael Eze, who’d previously reached on a walk. The balance of the runners on board reached on a walk and a hit by pitch.

Aside from Folsom’s self-inflicted woes, the Sock Puppets’ four other pitchers combined to shut the Ridge Runners out for the balance of innings and collectively limited Bluefield to three hits on the night.

For Bluefield, Colton McIntosh and Ben Harris combined to no-hit Burlington over the first two innings. Tyler Lowery took the hill in the third, scattering four hits but keeping the shutout going for four innings. He struck out three and walked none en route to the victory. Joey Morris pitched the last two scoreless innings for the Ridge Runners, allowing one hit while he struck out two and walked one on his way to the save.

Appalachian League action continues tonight, with Burlington at Bluefield starting at 6:30 p.m. and Johnson City at Princeton set for first pitch at 7 p.m.