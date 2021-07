Effective: 2021-07-19 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SCHLEICHER SOUTHEASTERN TOM GREEN AND SOUTHEASTERN IRION COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Christoval, moving south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Christoval.