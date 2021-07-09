Cancel
Princeton, WV

2 aces are recorded in 2 weeks at Princeton Elks Golf Course

By Staff report
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 10 days ago

PRINCETON — Two holes-in-one in as many weeks has been recently reported by the Princeton Elks Golf Course.

On Monday, June 28, David Lustfall aced Hole No. 5 and on Wednesday, July 7, Jeff Harshbarger aced Hole No. 2.

Lustfall made his 124-yard shot with a 7 wood. Witnessing the feat were Ben Gay, Joe Kowelski and Michael Truman.

Harshbarger made his 135-yard shot with a pitching wedge. The feat was witnessed by Mickey Sylvester, and Cotton Self.

Bluefield, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks#Pitching Wedge#Princeton Elks Golf#Cotton Self
