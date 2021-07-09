Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Come On and Slam, Welcome to the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new soundtrack to the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, has some big shoes to fill. The soundtrack to the original Space Jam, according to New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee via Rolling Stone, “came at a time when soundtracks for movies were just exploding, particularly when it came to African-American music — hip hop and R&B.” So the soundtrack to the Space Jam sequel had to, by Lee’s own admission, clear a “high bar.” By the looks of the new soundtrack, which is out tonight ahead of the film’s release on July 16, it seems to more than live up to its predecessor, and has the added benefit of featuring exactly zero R. Kelly songs. The track list features new music from Saweetie, Lil Tecca & Aminé, and Brockhampton, among others, in addition to the two singles already released from Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin as well as SZA and SAINt JHN. This is likely the one piece of Space Jam 2 news entirely without controversy. Listen to the full soundtrack below.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
R Kelly
Person
Malcolm D. Lee
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Saint Jhn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam 2#Soundtracks#African American Music#New Legacy#Rolling Stone#African American#Lil Baby Kirk Franklin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

Is the original ‘Space Jam’ good?

There’s so much “Space Jam” hype this weekend because “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — which stars NBA legend LeBron James and the Looney Tunes — is available for everyone to watch in theaters and on HBO Max. Naturally, the film will draw comparisons to the original “Space Jam,” which...
MusicMTV

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' Rapper And Hip-Hop Icon, Dead At 57

Biz Markie, the rapper behind the iconic 1989 single "Just a Friend" who later found success as a DJ and producer, has died at age 57. His manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed Markie's death to multiple outlets. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry...
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Feels "Blessed To Have A Voice" As A White Rapper In This Era Of Rap

It's common to see White rappers stake their claim in the industry and even excel above their Black counterparts. While it's still a polarizing discussion that often ignites conversations about skill, style, and authenticity, fans have celebrated artists of all backgrounds in the Rap game for decades. Jack Harlow is Generation Now's hitmaker that was steadily growing his buzz over the past few years, but when his breakout "What's Poppin" dominated social media, the Kentucky native's star reached new heights.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy isn't a slam dunk, based on first reviews

Space Jam: A New Legacy isn't a slam dunk, based on its early reviews. The reboot stars LeBron James as a fictionalised version of himself, with a supporting cast including Marvel's Don Cheadle, Spider-Man actress Zendaya and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green. The plot follows a quest by James to...
MoviesVulture

Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

What was on the mood board for Halsey’s upcoming visual album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power? We’re guessing 1998’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, Hot Topic, Suspiria (both versions), the general concept of renaissance fairs. Say what you will about this trailer, but you can’t say there isn’t a lot going on. The hour-long film, which will serve as visual accompaniment to Halsey’s album of the same name, was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the trailer warns us. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth …” There is a lot of period clothing, lingering in the bath, and occult imagery happening in the trailer, in addition to shots of Halsey’s (real) pregnant belly. Sasha Lane, of American Honey, also stars as a doula/witch. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out in IMAX later this summer, and tickets go on sale August 3.
MusicVulture

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ Continues a Distinct Emo Tradition

“Teenage women have completely remade the landscape of Top 40 pop in the last 15 years.”. Olivia Rodrigo’s summer breakup anthem, “good 4 u,” is filled with the kind of ebullient angst that makes us want to spontaneously dance around our house and belt out the lyrics with abandon. Whether it’s the creeping baseline that pulls us in or the cathartic release of the chorus, we can’t get enough of this track. And we’re not alone, it seems. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “The Hot 100” and, like its predecessor “drivers license,” has fueled and been fueled by viral TikTok memes that helped solidify the song’s position among 2021’s summer jams.
MoviesGizmodo

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The team behind Space Jam: A New Legacy has pulled off the impossible. They’ve taken two of the most dynamic and entertaining things on the entire planet and made them boring. One of those is LeBron James, an iconic, generational basketball champion, and the other is the Looney Tunes, a timeless, hilarious, adaptable, and unforgettable set of characters. On their own, each is amazing. Put them together and, apparently, it’s anything but.
MoviesVulture

Don’t Blink and Miss Blackpink’s The Movie Trailer

The movies are back: Theaters are up and running, Cannes is happening, Fast and Furious is ruling the box office once again. And just in time, The Movie is here too. Blackpink’s new documentary features footage of rehearsals and performances alongside interviews with the groundbreaking group’s four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — talking about what the band has meant to them. “I want to say thank you for always supporting me, and that’s all,” says Lisa, in the trailer, tearing up. The Movie follows Blackpink’s October 2020 Netflix documentary Light Up the Sky, which traced the journey to the band’s 2019 Coachella performance. But much has happened for the band since then, including their long-awaited debut album The Album, which also came out last October. The Movie is out on August 4, and coincides with the band’s five-year anniversary on August 8.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' delivers manic fun, but it's no slam dunk

"Space Jam: A New Legacy” is nearly impossible to parse, at least in a traditional review. The first film, “Space Jam,” is a bizarre cultural artifact, a frenzied treatise on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan as mediated through the 1990s trend of pairing live-action with animation. But even those who have fond childhood memories of “Space Jam” seem to regard it with a sense of irony. It’s unclear who was gunning for a sequel 25 years later, except perhaps Warner Bros. executives, rich with a century’s worth of intellectual property.
MusicVulture

Man Overboard: John Mayer Equates New Yacht-Rock Album to ‘Shitposting’

What seemed like an earnest attempt at rebranding himself as a Gen-X yacht-rock prince turns out to be just a few choppy waves of deceit. John Mayer, days before the release of his newest album, Sob Rock, told Zane Lowe in a new interview that the inspiration behind it wasn’t to pay homage to the previous ’80s boys of summer but rather that he wanted to gravitate away from what he thought was “cool” in our post-pandemic world. “I went, Well, I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do. And in fact, I can make a record that’s in some way provocative, if not antagonizing. And then I did what I thought was going to be antagonizing, and this is the most important part of the conversation, I think, creatively,” Mayer explained. “For me, it was like, I want to get in trouble. I want someone to tell me this is shit. And I made a record that to me at the time, only in a way to coax something out of me that I wouldn’t have normally done: shitpost a record. It’s called Sob Rock because it’s a shitpost.” Inhale your doobie smoke and read the rest:
MoviesVulture

Madame X Is a Movie Star in Madonna Tour Film Trailer

Still don’t know who Madame X is? Paramount+ will take on the eternal question this fall when it releases Madonna’s long-rumored Madame X tour film, also called Madame X. The project was shot during the Lisbon stop of Madonna’s high-concept 2019 tour, with a teaser trailer capturing Madonna through costume changes and across multiple sets, backed by 48 performers, with Portuguese-inflected Madame X cut “Crazy” playing in the background. Madame X was directed by Ricardo Gomes, a Portuguese photographer who Madonna met while working on the album in Lisbon, and SKNX, the team also behind the 2019 album doc Madonna — World of Madame X on Amazon Prime. Madonna’s 14th and most recent studio album, Madame X came out in June 2019 and saw the pop icon drawing from global music influences and collaborating with Maluma, Quavo, and Swae Lee. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” Madonna said in a statement announcing the documentary. The Madame X film hits Paramount+ on October 8.
Movieskentlive.news

When did Space Jam first come out and where are the cast now?

It’s been 25years since Space Jam first hit our screens. The animated cult classic which came out in 1996 was the first movie produced by the Warner Bros Feature Animation team. Many 90’s kids will have fond memories of going to see it in the cinema, watching two of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy