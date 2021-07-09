Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christian Slater Thanks Chris Evans For Making him Trend on Social Media

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a week ago, Heathers heartthrob Christian Slater trended on Twitter after Captain America star Chris Evans joked that, in 1989, Slater looked exactly like what you would expect a person named "Christian Slater" to look like. It was the kind of silly, innocuous observation that probably would never have received more than a few polite chuckles and a handful of retweets if everyone reading the tweet couldn't read it in the voice of the Star-Spangled Avenger. Instead, Slater's name was trending all day, and it quickly turned from Evans's joke to a full-on Generation X appreciation of the man's body of work.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Duntsch
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Annasophia Robb
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Jennifer Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Squad#Animated Movies#The Star Spangled Avenger#Deadshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

Christian Slater on Playing the Villain(s), Dr. Death and the Lesson He Took From Sean Connery

Christian Slater knows he’s not always the first actor who gets the call to play a hero these days. Slater’s highest profile roles of late have been as the cryptic title character of Mr. Robot and Dan Broderick in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, a real-life murder victim (but, as depicted in the miniseries, in many ways the villain of his own story). So his role in the true-crime podcast adaptation Dr. Death as Randall Kirby, one of a pair of surgeons on the trail of Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a real-life neurosurgeon currently serving time in a Texas prison for maiming a patient, is a welcome change of pace. Alec Baldwin co-stars as Robert Henderson, Kirby’s partner, and the pair generate a surprising amount of light comic energy without sacrificing the gravity of the grim situation around them.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Defending Jacob: Chris Evans Thriller Hits DVD

Defending Jacob, the Apple TV+ character-driven thriller starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, hits DVD with exclusive bonus content. When the series made its premiere in April 2020 amid a mostly nationwide lockdown, it became the most watched series premiere for the streamer. After all, this series stars Captain America himself! Plus, you also had people staying home with nowhere they could really go. Even though Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell were praised for their performances, they didn’t get any Emmy nominations. The series picked up two nominations: Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. This really speaks to just how much content exists out there.
CelebritiesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dr. Death’ On Peacock, Where Joshua Jackson Is A Sadistic Neurosurgeon, With Alec Baldwin And Christian Slater Trying To Stop Him

Dr. Death is based on the podcast of the same name, produced by Wondery. It involves the case of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a spinal neurosurgeon who left a trail of dead and permanently disabled patients in his wake at two different Dallas-area medical centers in 2012. In the story, two of his fellow surgeons, along with a dogged prosecutor, finally stop him, exposing a medical hiring system that is deeply flawed.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
Motorsportsthespun.com

Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine. Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09. “You could...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy