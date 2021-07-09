Christian Slater Thanks Chris Evans For Making him Trend on Social Media
About a week ago, Heathers heartthrob Christian Slater trended on Twitter after Captain America star Chris Evans joked that, in 1989, Slater looked exactly like what you would expect a person named "Christian Slater" to look like. It was the kind of silly, innocuous observation that probably would never have received more than a few polite chuckles and a handful of retweets if everyone reading the tweet couldn't read it in the voice of the Star-Spangled Avenger. Instead, Slater's name was trending all day, and it quickly turned from Evans's joke to a full-on Generation X appreciation of the man's body of work.comicbook.com
