Reyes' 3-Run HR in 9th Ends Indians' 9-game Slide, Beat KC

By John Lydic
erienewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians ended a nine-game losing streak — their longest under manager Terry Francona — with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. After Royals manager Mike Matheny elected to have reliever Greg Holland walk the dangerous José Ramírez to put runners at first and second, Reyes made him pay with his blast into the left-field seats. Reyes' 14th homer set off a wild celebration at home plate by the Indians, who have struggled under a slew of injuries. Roberto Pérez's three-run homer in the eighth gave Cleveland new life. Carlos Santana homered twice for Kansas City.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Pérez
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Greg Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Cleveland Indians#The Kansas City Royals
