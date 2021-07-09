Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Media whistleblower April Moss; Trump sues social media giants

By Charlie Langton Huel Perkins
fox2detroit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Moss was a CBS Detroit employee who spoke out against her company with Project Veritas. Former President Donald Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google over being banned and we discuss the controversial teaching of CRT.

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cbs#Cbs Detroit#Project Veritas#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Ted Cruz Claims Biden Admin Is Trampling ‘Free Speech’ By Pushing Social Media Sites To Remove Vaccine Misinformation

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Sunday accused the Biden administration of violating the First Amendment in its push for social media companies to do more to combat false claims about the shot, joining other conservatives who have seized on the Biden administration’s recent offensive against coronavirus vaccine misinformation in their crusade against big tech.
POTUSCNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Donald Trump files suit against social media giants Facebook and Twitter

Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to file class-action lawsuits against several Big Tech companies that removed him from their platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. However, many are calling it nothing but a performative gesture with almost no chance of success. On July 7, Trump announced that he was filing a series of lawsuits against Google, Facebook, and Twitter alongside their CEOs. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, a stop to the blacklisting, vanishing, and canceling," Trump said at a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump's lawyers filed the class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that day.
Social MediaKTSA

It pays to be negative on social media

Want to get clicks on social media? Being negative wins. Fox News Radio’s Matt Napolitano, Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, and Energy 94.1’s Mijo discuss on this week’s Master Debaters.
East Texas, PAktbb.com

Proposed law to potentially sue social media companies over censorship

EAST TEXAS — Texas wants to allow social media users to sue if they get censored by a website. East Texas Senator Bryan Hughes compares Facebook and Twitter to a utility. Hughes says that access to social media sites has become as much needed as a television signal or a phone connection, because that’s how people get their news. Hughes says we are driven further apart when political views are muted. Florida passed a similar bill, but it was blocked last month by a federal judge who ruled that it was unconstitutional.
SocietyBBC

Social-media giants discuss racist abuse with PM

Boris Johnson is meeting social-media executives to discuss the online racism aimed at England footballers, as well as asking how their companies are tackling bullying. Earlier, he told cabinet he would reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of new laws coming into force. The Draft Online Safety Bill was...
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Hughes Proposes Allowing Censored Social Media Users To Sue

The Texas State Senator representing a large portion of Northeast Texas wants to allow social media users to sue if they get censored by a website. State Senator Bryan Hughes compares Facebook and Twitter to a utility. Florida passed a similar bill, but it was blocked last month by a federal judge who ruled that it was unconstitutional.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Experts say Trump's social media lawsuits are likely doomed

Legal experts and First Amendment scholars say former President Donald Trump's class-action lawsuits announced Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their CEOs are unlikely to go far. The big picture: That, according to some of these experts, suggests Trump's team's chief aim is to fire up his supporters and fundraise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy