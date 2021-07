Calling Microsoft Flight Simulator a technically demanding game would be a bit of an understatement. It’s without a doubt one of the most visually impressive games of all time, especially when you consider the massive scale of the experience, but of course, that means that even on some pretty powerful PC hardware, the game can be pretty hard to run on. Of course, with the acclaimed title being ported to Xbox Series X/S soon, there are many who’re wondering whether any hits to visuals or performance should be expected.