2102 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico, VA 23150
Super adorable FULLY RENOVATED 4 bedroom 1 full bath Cape Cod in Henrico's East End. Upon entry is the family room with hardwood floors, crown molding & archway. Large eat-in kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & lots of new custom cabinetry. Florida room has new flooring, overhead light, 3 large windows & tons of natural light; perfect home office. First floor Primary bedroom with hardwood floors & single door closet. Additional first floor bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fan & single door closet. Utility room off the kitchen with new flooring, overhead light, washer/dryer hookups & backyard access. Totally redone full bath comes with beautiful tile floors, single vanity, overhead light & tiled walk-in shower. Upstairs are two bedrooms both with hardwood floors & single door closets. Home also features aluminum siding, Newly finished hardwood floors, freshly painted interior, BRAND NEW kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, NEW HVAC, NEW thermal windows & fenced in back yard w/ 2 car detached garage. You will fall in love with this immaculately renovated home with brand new everything. This home is truly turn-key ready! Won't last long.richmond.com
