2102 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico, VA 23150

Welcome to 8212 Stone River Ct, the perfect place to call home. This beautiful Cape Cod is ready to stop your home search and turn it into your next chapter. A 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom house that has been meticulously cared for. From the newer roof to the brand new water heater, this low maintenance home is move-in ready. Pack your bags and come enjoy everything this home has to offer. An open concept kitchen that is great for cooking and enjoying company. A second floor loft perfect for your at home office, work out space, or a simple reading nook. The primary suite will not disappoint, with an attached full bathroom and a His&Hers custom closet. Downstairs is completed by two more spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. Out back you'll walk out to a large deck that is made for entertaining friends and family. Have dogs? Don't worry this home has a fully fenced in backyard that is perfect for pets. It sits on a corner lot that provides off street parking for multiple vehicles! Last but not least...the location! Its close to everything: schools, interstates, restaurants, grocery stores, and only 10 minutes from downtown Richmond. Book your showing before this ones gone!