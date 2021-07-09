Cancel
MOLOCO Launches the MOLOCO Studio to Design Mobile Ad Creative Optimized for the Programmatic Ecosystem

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. MOLOCO (http://www.moloco.com), a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, announced today the launch of the MOLOCO Studio, an in-house design studio dedicated to helping advertisers and marketers deliver best-in-class ad creative across the programmatic ecosystem. Campaigns designed by the MOLOCO Studio have generated average impression-to-install conversion rates of 3.2 percent — a 20 percent lift over other ads on the MOLOCO platform.

