Our Pennsylvania Legislature is recognized as one of the largest, highest paid and least productive bodies in the country. Now, they wish to spend taxpayer money on an absurd Arizona-like election audit, despite the fact that it has been proven, numerous times, that Pennsylvania held a free and fair election. This push for a scam audit can also provide perks for lawmakers, some of whom have already collected more than $1.8 million in per diems and other benefits above and beyond their generous pay.