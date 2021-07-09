Cancel
Herkimer County, NY

Herkimer County announces community survey for age-friendly initiatives

 11 days ago

HERKIMER — The Herkimer County Age Friendly Coalition has launched a survey to determine peoples’ needs as they age in the various Herkimer County communities. The state awarded Herkimer County Office for the Aging and Herkimer County HealthNet $20,000 in funding from the Aging Age-Friendly Planning grant program. The survey is one of the projects identified in support of the grant’s work plan.

