Herkimer County announces community survey for age-friendly initiatives

He City of Newport News is in the process of updating the Hilton Area Neighborhood Plan. Through a robust planning process, which includes a significant amount of community involvement, the city is creating the new Greater Hilton Area Plan (GHAP). The GHAP will highlight the successes achieved since the original plan was adopted in 1998, identify opportunities for improvement, evaluate potential redevelopment opportunities and encourage neighborhood and commercial stabilization. Through the process, the city’s goal is to develop a community driven, guiding policy document that defines the community’s aspirations and strategies for achievement over the next 20 years. To gain a better understanding of the existing conditions of the Greater Hilton area and the vision of residents and businesses, the city is conducting a community survey. All are invited to respond to the online survey by Friday, July 23. The GHAP process is being led and managed by the Newport News Department of Planning. The planning process will take up to 24-months and includes numerous public engagement opportunities for those wishing to participate. For more information, visit the GHAP webpage.