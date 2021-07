Now that SITP 30/31/32 is in the rear view mirror, I want to express a sincere thank you to all who support us and work so hard on this festival, year after year. Thank you to the city for all you do and for entrusting us with the use of Grandview Park. Thank you to our sponsors who foot the bill for the fest. Thank you to all the volunteers who show up every year and tirelessly work in 90 degree heat for days on end to help put on an awesome show.