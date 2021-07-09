C-M baseball downs Iowa Valley, falls to No. 1 Norse

COLFAX — Zach Steenhoek collected two hits and two runs and three Tigerhawk pitchers combined for a two-hitter during Colfax-Mingo’s 5-1 home win over Iowa Valley in South Iowa Cedar League action on Tuesday.

Colfax-Mingo led the baseball game 4-0 after two and coasted from there. The Tigerhawks finished with seven hits and Iowa Valley had three errors.

One of Steenhoek’s two hits was a double and he scored twice and had one RBI, Colton Edwards finished with two hits and one run and Cole Bracewell finished with one hit, one run and one walk.

The other two hits came from Cael Bracewell and Jake Nichols. Nichols also stole one base and Cael Bracewell scored one run. Hunter Stevens tallied one RBI and Joe Earles was hit by a pitch.

Colfax-Mingo (7-14 overall, 5-11 in the SICL) scored one run in the fifth to go up 5-0. Iowa Valley (4-14, 4-12) scored its lone run in the sixth.

Cole Bracewell, Cael Bracewell and Earles all pitched and were kept to 40 pitches or under.

Cole Bracewell (3-7) got the win after allowing no runs and no hits with three strikeouts and one walk in 3 2/3 innings.

Cael Bracewell pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Earles tossed 1 2/3 innings and allowed no hits and no runs while striking out three and walking three. He picked up his second save of the season.

Roland-Story 14, Colfax-Mingo 4, 5 innings

STORY CITY — Class 2A No. 1 Roland-Story scored six runs in the second and fourth innings to down Colfax-Mingo in five on Monday during a non-conference home game.

The Tigerhawks were limited to six hits. They scored two runs in the third and two more in the fifth. The Norse (26-5) scored their other two runs in the fourth.

Cole Bracewell collected two of the team’s six hits, scored one run, had two RBIs and walked once.

Steenhoek doubled, scored two runs and walked once, Cael Bracewell had one hit, one RBI and one walk and Shane Aikin walked once and scored one run.

Stevens and Earles had one hit and Nichols tallied one RBI.

The Tigerhawks used five pitchers. Nichols (1-4) took the loss after pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing six earned runs on six hits with one walk.

Cael Bracewell allowed one hit, struck out three and was hit by a pitch in 1 1/3 innings.

Earles tossed one inning and allowed two runs — none earned — on three hits with one strikeout.

Steenhoek pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs — one earned — on one hit with one strikeout and one walk. Nathan Sloan allowed three runs and walked three.