JETT: The Far Shore was one of the first notable new titles revealed last year as part of the PS5’s initial game reveals, but after that, things seem to have dried up a bit for Superbrothers A/V and Pine Scented Software’s interstellar open-world adventure. Up until now, though, when JETT re-emerged as part of the latest State of Play presentation. And it did so with its first full-on gameplay trailer, where Superborthers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams shows off a bit of what we can expect, hoping to “express our own feelings of awe when looking up at the starry sky.”