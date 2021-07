The annual Chuck Morton Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament got underway at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home Thursday. On the boy’s side, the overall leader is Easton Denney, who also leads the 16-18 year division, with a one-under par 71. Will Gorden, leading the 14-15 year division, is second after an even par 72. Leading the boy’s 12-13 year division is Terrance Kempson with a four-over 76. Jeanlutz Yang fired a 41 to lead the 10-11 year boy’s division.