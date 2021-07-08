Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Researchers: COVID vaccines work against mutant

Times-Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world and now is the most prevalent variant in the U.S. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#France#Mutant#Covid#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
Louisiana StateDaily Gate City

Delta surge hitting younger people in Louisiana

A medical official in Louisiana is bracing for what she expects will be thousands more cases of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, including many more young people than have been infected up until now. (July 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Public HealthDaily Gate City

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/aab3b563e6854772addede9b8a69697e.
Public HealthDaily Gate City

Virus shakes fragile foundation for SSudan mother

In South Sudan, lives teeter on the edge of uncertainty. But Paska Itwari Beda won’t allow her own children to become part of what some see as a lost generation. She is determined to forge ahead as her children’s provider. (July 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

A recurring clash between the government's top infectious disease doctor and a U.S. senator has erupted again on Capitol Hill, with each accusing the other of lying. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4fcc2d42a34f40968ffbf82d294f5483.
U.S. Politicsshorelinemedia.net

Pace of vaccination rises in areas hit by variant

The White House says COVID-19 vaccinations are rising in states that have been hit hard by the rapidly spreading delta variant. (July 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f53c116ddf794011bfb264dbe32dafa8.
Miami, FLNewsbug.info

Miami health system raises COVID threat to high

Florida's Jackson Health System, a nonprofit academic medical system, announced Tuesday that it's upgrading its COVID threat level to 'high' at most of its facilities COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are again increasing. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
WorldDaily Gate City

Virus Inequity: The haves and the have nots

More than 70% of residents in Toronto, Canada have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Zimbabwe, more than 8,000 miles, and a world away from Canada, immunity is harder to obtain. (July 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy