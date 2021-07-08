Movie Minis for the week of July 8

Cancel
Cover picture for the article“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past makes her deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger. ONGOING. “12 Mighty Orphans” — (History, PG-13, 118 minutes). A high school football coach...

MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best movies to see this week

This week on HBO Max, you can catch Tom & Jerry (2021), a live-action/computer animated comedy based on the classic cartoon characters. It returns to the streamer after its one-month premiere period earlier this year. While it was met with perhaps unsurprisingly disappointed reviews, the handful of action scenes with the titular duo are fittingly the film's best moments. Just try to ignore the cringier scenes with humans involved. Tom & Jerry arrives on Thursday.
Yakima, WAPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Free Movies Continue This Week at Chesterley Park

If you are looking for a budget and family-friendly source of entertainment, look no further than the 2021 Outdoor Summer Cinema series presented by the City of Yakima's Parks and Recreation Department. The series began last week and will continue through mid-August. On the Parks & Rec website, they say,...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

Behind the Curtain: July's Newspaper Movie of the Month

A young Denzel Washington stars as reporter Gray Grantham of the Washington Herald working with law student Darby Shaw, played by a young Julia Roberts, to ferret out political corruption and assassination in this 1993 screen version of the John Grisham novel. John Lithgow plays Washington's editor. The movie also is a chance to see Stanley Tucci as a bad guy before he started tasting cuisine throughout Italy. It's available on Blu-ray, DVD and most streaming services.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix Best Shows And Movies This Week – July 19th to 25th, 2021!

Another week means each new arrival and departure. Numerous motion pictures that we’d class as hidden gems are scheduled to depart this week so let’s take you thru the complete listing of what’s leaving Netflix within the US and what we advocate watching earlier than they depart. If you’d favor...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Jolt (2021)

Directed by Tanya Wexler. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Susan Sarandon, and Ori Pfeffer. Lindy is an acid-tongued woman with rage issues who controls her temper by shocking herself with an electrode vest. One day she makes a connection with Justin, who gives her a glimmer of hope for a shock-free future, but when he’s murdered she launches herself on a revenge-fueled rampage in pursuit of his killer.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

5 Robert Pattinson Movies Are Dominating Netflix This Week

Just as we expected, The Twilight Saga – starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart – has returned with a vengeance. The equivalent of cinematic comfort food for a generation of fans, longtime supporters of the literary adaptations put their Team Edward or Team Jacob allegiances to one side in order to rewatch the franchise from start to finish.
Moviesfocusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Home Video

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) (***) Morgan Neville directs this moving and informative documentary about the chef turned popular TV host who died in 2018. Neville interviews many of those who knew the man in order to paint a more fully realized picture of who he was and largely succeeds in his attempts.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 7-23-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. “Black Widow” Follow Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Written by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson and Eric Pearson. Directed by Cate Shortland. (2:13) Capitol 12.
MoviesPosted by
Motorious

Watch This Mini Movie About The 1955 Le Mans

It’s a tragedy every motorsports fan should remember. There are too few good animated movies about cars. Sure, we have Pixar’s Cars movies and there used to be Transformers and Speed Racer, but these days there aren’t many around. If you haven’t seen the short film below by Q. Baillieux about the deadly accident at the 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s a rare gem. Not only is it a good animated movie involving car culture, it treats a tragedy with artful dignity.
MoviesMUBI

Movie Poster of the Week: The Posters of the 2021 Cannes Competition

Cannes is back, and so is my annual round-up of the posters for the films in the Palme d’Or competition. Ten years ago I went to Cannes for the first time and did a post-festival round-up of the Competition posters, leading off with Lars von Trier’s Melancholia. Back then I managed to find posters for 19 of the 20 films in Palme d’Or contention; this year so far only 15 of the 24 seem to have finished key art. The best of the 15 is a poster that I have already featured a number of times because it premiered almost a year and a half ago: Javi Aznaraz’s design for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which was listed in the Official Selection of the cancelled 2020 festival and also made my Best of 2020 list. Of the rest, the poster by RYSK studio for Leos Carax’s long-awaited Annette is suitably glorious for an Opening Night film, while the R-rated alternative poster for Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta plays with the virginal white iconography of many another nun-centric movie, such as this one and this. Bearing in mind that many of these posters are festival-only placeholders for more fully realized posters to come in the future, the other standouts are the more ornate designs for Kirill Serebrennikov’s Petrov’s Flu and Bruno Dumont’s France. And last but not least there is the lovely, dreamy monochrome poster for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria—designed by the filmmaker himself in partnership with Studio 150—which simply overlays Tilda Swinton onto a landscape, making her look like a sleeping giant nestled into the hillside.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Iconic Disney Movie Disappears From Netflix This Week

Following the Disney Renaissance in the late 1980s and 1990s — which saw Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid (1989), Princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992), Disney Princess fans went years without a new Princess to fall in love with. Then, in 2009, Princess Tiana graced movie screens in The Princess and the Frog.
CelebritiesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackmen "Feud" is Because X-Men Star is "One of the Best Guys" He Knows

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "feud" has been a very public thing for quite awhile, with the pair going back and forth at each other through social media and Reynolds making many gags at Jackman's expense in the Deadpool movies. Though a friendly banter, Reynolds revealed in a new interview the root of this public back and forth between he and the Oscar nominee, saying that it all stems from how he just wants to be like Hugh Jackman. Reynolds appeared on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett (H/T Cinema Blend) where he only sung the praises of the Les Mis star.
Bloomington, INHerald Times

5 things to do this week: Music, movies and moves

Music, movies and dance moves are all part of this weekend's entertainment offerings in and around Bloomington. From jazz to country, laughs to roars, check out our picks for five things to do this weekend. Free dance party for the family. They're going to hear the whole family "roar" at...
RelationshipsAugusta Free Press

Get inspired by romantic movies for a date night

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. You shouldn’t only go on dates with your significant other only when you are starting out and getting to know one another. After you enter a committed relationship, the romance shouldn’t end; you need to keep the flame alive. Let’s start from...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

I Came By: George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald and Hugh Bonneville Roped In For Babak Anvari’s Netflix Thriller

1917 star George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald of Line of Duty fame, and Hugh Bonneville, known for Downton Abbey, have come on board the Netflix thriller feature I Came By. The London-set neo-noir movie will be directed by BAFTA winner Babak Anvari, reported Deadline. “I Came By” follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite but discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him. We Have a Ghost: Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to Lead Netflix’s Upcoming Family Adventure Film.

