The Milwaukee Brewers out-hit the Cincinnati Reds 15-5, but could only outscore them 7-4 on Saturday. The Reds scored the first couple of runs in the game in the second inning, going up 2-0. The score would remain 2-0 until the top of the top of the seventh inning when the Brew Crew scored three runs. The Reds tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning which would be the last score before extras. The Brewers went back up 4-3 in the top of the tenth, but Cincinnati tied the game back up and extended the game to its eleventh inning. The Brewers had a great eleventh inning at the plate, and scored three runs to put the 7-4 game out of reach.