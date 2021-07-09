Severe Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sussex THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.