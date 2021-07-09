Cancel
Dorchester County, MD

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dorchester by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Do not stay in areas subject to flooding when water begins rising. Target Area: Dorchester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1225 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cambridge, Hurlock, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, East New Market, Galestown, Church Creek, Brookview, Eldorado, Bucktown, Linkwood, Andrews, Woolford, Elliott, Madison, Honga and Taylors Island. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

