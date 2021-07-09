Samsung, TPG Telecom to Trial Australia’s First 5G vRAN on 26GHz

As anticipated, Ericsson was awarded just 2% of the available base station work for China Mobile’s 700 MHz 5G rollout, with even Nokia getting more. China Mobile seems to have only published the results of its 700 MHz tender in Chinese, so we’re reliant on Google for the translation, apart from the numbers, which seem to be global. The work was apportioned into three lots and the percentage of each lot granted to each vendor was stated. We chucked all that into the spreadsheet below to get the overall percentages by vendor.