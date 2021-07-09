Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Samsung, TPG Telecom to Trial Australia’s First 5G vRAN on 26GHz

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung on Wednesday announced that the company will conduct Australia’s first 5G virtualized RAN (vRAN) trial on 26GHz, using integrated mmWave solution, for mobile and fixed wireless services with TPG Telecom. In the trial, which is the first of its kind in the nation, Samsung will place its vRAN solution...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Tpg#Tpg Telecom#G Mmwave#Networks Business#Vodafone#G Compact Macro#Evp#Samsung Samsung
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nokia Extends 5G Installed Base With Taiwan Star Telecom Expansion Deal

Nokia extends 5G installed base with Taiwan Star Telecom expansion deal. The deal will see Nokia enhance the mobile operator's 5G footprint across Taiwan and continue Nokia's long-standing partnership. Network expansion deal will provide better coverage and performance to Taiwan Star Telecoms' 5G subscribers. 19 July 2021. Espoo, Finland -...
BusinessCNET

Dish, AT&T team up on 5G with new $5 billion network sharing deal

Dish's wireless ambitions took another step towards some fruition on Monday, with the satellite provider announcing a new network sharing deal with AT&T. The deal, which runs 10 years, will see Dish pay AT&T "at least $5 billion" according to an 8K filed by the company. Under the agreement, Dish...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Nokia scores in China as Ericsson stumbles

Nokia received a boost in the Chinese market after securing a 5G radio contract in one of three tenders held by operator China Mobile, while Swedish rival Ericsson was awarded a lower share due to an ongoing spat between the nations. A document published by China Mobile showed Nokia Shanghai...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nokia wins first 5G radio contract in China, Ericsson loses ground

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia on Monday won its first 5G radio contract in China, securing a share in one of China Mobile's three new 5G contracts, while Nordic rival Ericsson lost market share after getting caught up in a political spat. As is customary, Chinese companies took the lion's share of...
Internetinputmag.com

Japan just doubled the world record for the fastest internet speed

Researchers working at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) have shattered the world record for the fastest internet speeds, managing a mind-boggling 319 terabits per second (Tbps) — almost doubling the previous record of 178 Tbps set just under a year ago in August 2020. “NICT has...
Worldeverythingrf.com

Telit’s Sub-6 GHz 5G Module Certified on Deutsche Telekom's Network in Europe

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that Deutsche Telekom AG has certified its FN980 Sub-6 5G module for use on the operator's 5G networks across Europe. Designed for global use, the FN980 is ideal for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive enterprise and industrial applications including fixed wireless access, enterprise routers and gateways, indoor and outdoor CPE, and professional broadcasting and surveillance.
NFLtechnave.com

ZTE Axon 30 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The ZTE Axon 30 5G is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM. The device also has a 6.92-inch OLED (1080 x 2460 pixels, 388 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Ion 4100 mAh, non-removable battery at 7.8mm device thickness, running on Android 11, MiFavor 11.
BusinessLight Reading

Ericsson pain is Nokia gain in China 5G latest

A slump in Ericsson's share of the Chinese mobile market looked inevitable last week when Bï¿½rje Ekholm, the Swedish vendor's CEO, told his investors to brace themselves for a punishment beating meted out by Chinese authorities. China Mobile, the country's biggest operator, has today awarded Ericsson just 2% of the work for the next phase of its 5G rollout, down from 11% in phase one.
BusinessEngadget

Dish will pay AT&T $5 billion to serve its mobile customers

Is set to provide voice, data and messaging services to 's Boost Mobile, Ting and Republic Wireless customers for the next 10 years. Dish plans to pay AT&T at least $5 billion as part of the deal, according to with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To serve customers of both...
Economytelecoms.com

Ericsson got just 2% of China Mobile’s 700MHz radio award

As anticipated, Ericsson was awarded just 2% of the available base station work for China Mobile’s 700 MHz 5G rollout, with even Nokia getting more. China Mobile seems to have only published the results of its 700 MHz tender in Chinese, so we’re reliant on Google for the translation, apart from the numbers, which seem to be global. The work was apportioned into three lots and the percentage of each lot granted to each vendor was stated. We chucked all that into the spreadsheet below to get the overall percentages by vendor.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Telstra in talks to buy Digicel Pacific in Australian govt-backed bid

CANBERRA, July 19 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp Ltd (TLS.AX) said on Monday it was in talks to buy the Pacific operations of telecommunications firm Digicel Group in partnership with the Australian government, a move widely viewed as a political block to China's influence in the region. Telstra said the government...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India price revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone launched in Europe last month and the device will be launching in India soon. Now the Indian pricing for the handset has been revealed, the device will cost INR 19,999 in India which is about $226 at the current exchange rate. The specifications on...
EconomyFierceWireless

Ericsson loses share, Nokia secures 5G win with China Mobile

China Mobile announced vendor awards for its latest round of 5G contracts, with Ericsson losing ground against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and Nokia notably scoring a 5G RAN win in China. Ericsson had already warned it was at risk of losing market share in China (as recently as last...
Technologythefastmode.com

Supermicro at MWC 2021: 'Edge-to-Cloud' Platforms to Spur AI-Driven 5G Use Cases including Industry 4.0

Having participated in the Mobile World Congress that took place from the 28th to the 30th of last month, Supermicro, a global IT solutions vendor headquartered in Silicon Valley, was interviewed by Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode in a brief interview on Supermicro's partnerships and showcases at this year's event. Jeff Sharpe, Director, IoT, 5G Edge Embedded Solutions at Supermicro discussed the turnout and overall experience of the event, the virtual and physical exhibitions and product launches that took place, as well as Supermicro's predicted outlook for 2021 and 2022.
Marketscoleofduty.com

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Industrial Internet Services Market | Key Players Accenture, Amazon, AT&T, Cisco

A new market study is released on Global Industrial Internet Services Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through 114 Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. The study highlights detailed assessment of the Market and display market sizing trend by revenue & volume (if applicable), current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data. The research study provides estimates for Global Industrial Internet Services Forecast till 2025*. Some are the players that are considered in the coverage of this study are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Cisco, GE, IBM, TCS, Atmel, Atos, Bosch, CSC, CTS, Dell, EMC, Ericsson, Google, Hitachi, HP, Huawei Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Infosys, Livion, Logica CMG, Microsoft, NEC, National Instruments & Oracle.
Technologythefastmode.com

UK's Openreach Tests 25G PON Technology with Nokia

Openreach and Nokia have conducted the UK’s first ever tests of a new ‘Full Fibre’ technology, which could deliver ultra-reliable broadband services that are ten times faster than today’s UK standard deployments. The cutting edge ‘25G PON’ technology, pioneered by Nokia, can deliver download speeds of 25 gigabits per second...
Worldthefastmode.com

Indosat Ooredoo Taps Passwordless Mobile Authentication Solution from IPification

Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia’s leading digital telco is integrating IPification, the passwordless, one-click mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solution. With this partnership, IPification is significantly expanding its coverage in the SEA market. Indosat Ooredoo is implementing IPification to deliver on its promise to its subscribers to provide continuous improvements...

Comments / 0

Community Policy