Airties Appoints Nicolas Fortineau as CMO
Airties, a managed Wi-Fi solutions vendor, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Nicolas Fortineau as EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. Fortineau will oversee Airties’ global marketing efforts including product marketing vision and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Airties, he spent more than a decade at Liberty Global, most recently serving as Product Director of Connectivity Platforms, where he oversaw their product development efforts for in-home connectivity across seven countries for both residential and SoHo customers.www.thefastmode.com
Comments / 0