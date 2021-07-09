Cancel
Business

Airties Appoints Nicolas Fortineau as CMO

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirties, a managed Wi-Fi solutions vendor, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Nicolas Fortineau as EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. Fortineau will oversee Airties’ global marketing efforts including product marketing vision and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Airties, he spent more than a decade at Liberty Global, most recently serving as Product Director of Connectivity Platforms, where he oversaw their product development efforts for in-home connectivity across seven countries for both residential and SoHo customers.

www.thefastmode.com

