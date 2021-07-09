Weekly comments from Dale Martin – “I am proud of the staff that represents the City . . .”
The past several weeks of my writing efforts have been devoted to offering insight into property taxes and millage rates. Those efforts were to provide a foundation of information as the budget preparation process for next year’s budget nears completion. My recommended budget will be presented to the City Commission on July 19 and then to the community at the City Commission’s regular meeting the following day, July 20.fernandinaobserver.com
