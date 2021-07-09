Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Architecting 5G+ Edge Application Featured

By Prasad Rajamohan
thefastmode.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdge computing de-centralizes enterprise applications and processes data closer to its source. This cuts the need to transfer large amount of data through networks and resolves the low latency-bandwidth issue. While it is very challenging and at times infeasible to connect thousands of IoT sensors through wired network, 5G+ wireless with 10 Gbps of bandwidth and 10 ms of latency, supports up to 1 million sensors in a square mile. Telco’s are investing heavily on 5G+ offerings such as multi-access-edge, mobile edge computing, and expanding their network infrastructure over remote geographical locations to enable edge applications across all the industries. 5G+ enabled micro-cloud-edge applications are promising to be very efficient and more practical.

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#5g#Network Architecture#Data Management#Telco#Devops#Kubernetes#Imsi#Sdn#Mg 3gpp#Nfv#Quantum#Reference Architecture#Mlops#Functionalities#The Far Core Edge#Far Edge Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Businessaithority.com

From the Cloud to the Edge, Lumen Technologies Is Reshaping Enterprise Application Delivery With Microsoft

Long-Term Relationship Will Power Businesses to Build, Manage, and Scale Applications Across Highly Distributed Environments. Lumen Technologies announced a strategic relationship with Microsoft that will shape the next generation of enterprise application delivery by bringing Microsoft Azure capabilities onto the Lumen platform. Mutual customers will benefit from being able to run their Microsoft-based solutions closer to where digital interactions are occurring using the global Edge Computing services of Lumen, creating one of the fastest, most secure platforms for applications and data.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

New DataFlex 2021 features enhanced Web Application security, numerous improvements across the platform

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Data Access Worldwide has released DataFlex 2021, the latest version of the company's flagship RAD platform for business applications. The proven DataFlex application framework supports centralized business rules and automated data binding in its data-aware controls. The highly tuned development Studio means producing less new code, increased reliability, and more business software – in less time.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

AT&T, Google Cloud Expand 5G, Edge Partnership

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud announced new solutions across 5G and edge computing portfolio, including on-premises Multi-access Edge Compute solution, and Network Edge abilities through LTE, 5G, and wireline. AT&T and Google Cloud have been developing edge solutions for the enterprise for...
Engineeringelectronicproducts.com

GaN power semiconductors target 5G applications

The impressive qualities of wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) have made them appealing to several markets, including electric vehicles, PV inverters, fast chargers, and telecommunications. GaN and SiC are focused on the energy required to shift electrons in these materials from the valence band to the conduction band. This energy, or bandgap, is 1.1 eV for silicon (Si), about 3.2 eV for SiC, and 3.4 eV for GaN. Those properties lead to a higher applicable breakdown voltage, which can reach up to 1,700 V in some applications.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use the Application Parts feature in Microsoft Access

Application Parts is a template in Microsoft Access that can be added to an existing database to extend its functionality. An Application Part can be a table or include tables, forms, and also relationships. When you open the Application parts gallery, you will see some built-in parts, such as the Blank Forms, designed to create blank forms easier. Application Parts like the Contacts part are more complex and contain parts such as tables, queries, forms, reports, macros, and modules.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Google and AT&T debut new 5G-enabled edge computing solutions

Google LLC and AT&T Inc. today introduced two new edge computing solutions aimed at making it easier for enterprises to pursue emerging technology use cases such as deploying robots in retail stores. The solutions were developed as part of a partnership that the companies inked last year. The first new...
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Verifies Data Transfer on 5G SA Network

Rakuten Mobile on Monday announced that it has successfully verified data transfer on a 5G Standalone (SA) mobile network with the collaboration of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) on July 4, 2021, at Tokyo Tech’s Ookayama Campus. In 5G SA networks, 5G technology is used throughout the network, from...
Technologyaithority.com

AT&T and Google Cloud Expand 5G and Edge Collaboration to Deliver Next-Generation Business Outcomes

Codeveloped Innovative, End-to-End Solutions Will Enable New Customer Experiences and Business Services Across Industries With on-Premise or Network-Based Deployment. Today, AT&T and Google Cloud are announcing new solutions across AT&T’s 5G and Google Cloud’s edge computing portfolio, including AT&T’s on-premises Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) solution, as well as AT&T Network Edge capabilities through LTE, 5G, and wireline.
Worldthefastmode.com

Thailand's dtac Launches 5G Private Network using AWS Snowball Edge

Dtac on Monday announced the launch of its proof-of-concept 5G Private Network solution to unlock the full potential of 5G for Thai enterprises. The solution is envisaged to help enterprises operate more efficiently and securely, while also unlocking the full power of Cloud through edge computing integration. As a proof of concept, dtac also unveiled a real-time, artificial intelligence (AI)-based Video Analytics solution in its corporate headquarter ‘dtac House’, covering Covid-19 use-cases, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) Compliance, Intrusion Detection, People Occupancy and Physical Distancing.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Colt enhances IBM partnership to gain 5G edge

Global high-bandwidth connectivity systems provider Colt Technology Services is to collaborate with IBM to help customers adopt an edge computing strategy. The move is designed to enable its customers to move data and applications across hybrid cloud environments, from private datacentres to the edge. Colt plans to work with IBM to jointly explore innovative use cases using IBM Cloud Satellite systems and Edge Application Manager, to benefit enterprise customers globally across 29,000 enterprise buildings.
BusinessLight Reading

Colt joins IBM partner ecosystem to collaborate on 5G and edge

LONDON ï¿½ Colt Technology Services has today announced it will collaborate with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to help customers adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Colt, a leading provider of high bandwidth and on demand connectivity solutions, plans to work with IBM to jointly explore innovative use cases using IBM Cloud Satellite and Edge Application Manager, designed to benefit enterprise customers globally across 29,000 enterprise buildings.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Microsoft, Lumen team on private 5G, edge compute

Network integration company Lumen Technologies sealed a deal to incorporate Microsoft’s Azure platform into its edge sites, an alliance expected to deliver benefits for enterprise private 5G networks. The companies stated the collaboration would eventually enable mutual customers to access private 5G networks combining Microsoft’s cloud-native software capabilities with Lumen’s...
Technologythefastmode.com

Large Enterprises Eye Edge, 5G-slicing & Private Network Service in Next 5 Years

A significant 80+% of the largest global enterprises will consider buying edge, 5G-slicing and private network services within the next five years, according to a report by CSG and Analysys Mason. Though opportunities abound, disparities between CSP and enterprise views on the importance of technology solutions and billing and invoicing...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Catchpoint Expands Platform to Deliver APM Deep Linking

Catchpoint, the leader in Digital Experience Management, announced major platform enhancements, including Application Performance Management (APM) deep linking and expanded integrations providing enterprises complete user experience visibility, from symptom to cause. In addition, Catchpoint surpasses 1,000 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peers for extending reachability and releases node-to-node testing within its...
Computersthefastmode.com

Altiostar at MWC 2021: Open vRAN Deployments to Regain Momentum Post Pandemic

With the successful conclusion of MWC 2021, Altiostar, a leading open virtual radio access network solution vendor, spoke to The Fast Mode in a brief interview on their showcases and experience at the event. Thierry Maupile, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Product Management at Altiostar discusses Altiostar's Open and cloud-deployed RAN demonstrations at MWC 21, and reviews his predictions for the Open RAN industry post-pandemic.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

CyberLink’s Facial Recognition Technology Partners with ASUS Edge Computing Single-board Computers to Create Smart IoT/AIoT Applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced a partnership with ASUS, by integrating its FaceMe ® AI facial recognition engine into ASUS’s Tinker Board 2 single-board computer (SBC). The fruit of a close collaboration between the ASUS IoT and CyberLink’s FaceMe team, this joint solution provides ready-to-use, fully integrated facial-recognition capabilities for security, access control, visitor management and contactless experiences for retail, public services, hospitality and more.
Businessthefastmode.com

CSG Bolsters CX and Analytics Solution with Acquisition of Kitewheel

CSG on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Kitewheel, the leading provider for customer journey orchestration and analytics. The acquisition unites respective industry leaders and propels CSG into new industry verticals, unlocking a $10 billion global market growth opportunity that further extends the company’s position in customer experience management. The combination...
Technologythefastmode.com

Driving Automation and Resiliency for Next Gen Optical Networks

In the run-up to Asia Tech X Singapore event taking place from the 14th to 16th of July, The Fast Mode spoke to NTT Advanced Technology Corp (NTT AT) on the company's showcase at the event and some of their solution highlights in the optical transport space for both operator and data center networks.
Businessthefastmode.com

Ooredoo Forges Ahead with Digital Services, Cloud and 5G: Interview with Ooredoo Group CTIO Nigel Bryne Featured

Spearheading the rollout of 5G in the region and rapidly expanding its footprint across the globe, the Ooredoo Group continues to make new strides in the telecoms industry. Following up on the company's journey and milestones, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Nigel Thomas Bryne, Chief Technology Officer at the Ooredoo Group on their on-going initiatives and plans as well as key strategies for the future. The discussion also includes the impact of the pandemic on the telecoms industry, as well as Ooredoo’s technology leadership - including digitilization, the shift to 5G, Cloud adoption and the transition to an asset-light model.

Comments / 0

Community Policy