Architecting 5G+ Edge Application Featured

Edge computing de-centralizes enterprise applications and processes data closer to its source. This cuts the need to transfer large amount of data through networks and resolves the low latency-bandwidth issue. While it is very challenging and at times infeasible to connect thousands of IoT sensors through wired network, 5G+ wireless with 10 Gbps of bandwidth and 10 ms of latency, supports up to 1 million sensors in a square mile. Telco’s are investing heavily on 5G+ offerings such as multi-access-edge, mobile edge computing, and expanding their network infrastructure over remote geographical locations to enable edge applications across all the industries. 5G+ enabled micro-cloud-edge applications are promising to be very efficient and more practical.