NTT, NEC to Develop 5G Capabilities for Enterprises based on O-RAN

Global Foundries (GF) has made many strategic changes over the past few years, many of which I have written about. The biggest of those was its strategic reset in 2018 to focus on 5G RF, IoT, automotive, and silicon photonics. GF is a big player in the semiconductor manufacturing market that is going through really tough growing pains related to availability, to put it nicely. There has been a massive acceleration in demand for semiconductors, and GF is one of the many industry leaders driving the conversation on how to solve the problem strategically.