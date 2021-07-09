NTT, NEC to Develop 5G Capabilities for Enterprises based on O-RAN
NTT, its subsidiary NTT DATA and NEC recently announced the acceleration of activities to promote the global adoption of 5G solutions tailored for enterprises. The companies have launched an initiative to develop globally competitive products in compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications with global operators and telecommunication equipment vendors toward promotion of the wider use of O-RAN and other open architectures.www.thefastmode.com
