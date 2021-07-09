Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NTT, NEC to Develop 5G Capabilities for Enterprises based on O-RAN

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNTT, its subsidiary NTT DATA and NEC recently announced the acceleration of activities to promote the global adoption of 5G solutions tailored for enterprises. The companies have launched an initiative to develop globally competitive products in compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications with global operators and telecommunication equipment vendors toward promotion of the wider use of O-RAN and other open architectures.

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nec#5g#Ntt Data#Ntt Data#Ntt Data Deutschland#The Enso Lab#The Ntt Group#Nec Nec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologythefastmode.com

Supermicro at MWC 2021: 'Edge-to-Cloud' Platforms to Spur AI-Driven 5G Use Cases including Industry 4.0

Having participated in the Mobile World Congress that took place from the 28th to the 30th of last month, Supermicro, a global IT solutions vendor headquartered in Silicon Valley, was interviewed by Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode in a brief interview on Supermicro's partnerships and showcases at this year's event. Jeff Sharpe, Director, IoT, 5G Edge Embedded Solutions at Supermicro discussed the turnout and overall experience of the event, the virtual and physical exhibitions and product launches that took place, as well as Supermicro's predicted outlook for 2021 and 2022.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Sigma Connectivity Using Qualcomm Chipsets to Develop 5G IoT Technology Solutions

Sigma Connectivity, a tech design house with the mission to innovate and create value and growth with connected solutions and devices has extended its IoT agreement with Qualcomm Technologies gaining access to their latest 5G IoT solutions. The new agreement extension gives Sigma Connectivity access to Qualcomm Technologies new 5G IoT solutions, driven by Qualcomm QCS6490/ QCM6490, to help enable the proliferation of next-generation IoT devices.
TechnologyESA Blog Navigator

Satellites for 5G to connect delivery vans seamlessly

A vehicle that remains continuously connected even when in remote areas is being road tested in Cornwall in the south west of the UK. The test vehicle will use ubiquitous communications technology to switch seamlessly between 5G and satellite networks as required. The technology was developed by Darwin Innovation Group, in collaboration with mobile telephone operator Virgin Media O2, satellite operator Hispasat, cloud data company Amazon Web Services, the UK Space Agency and ESA.
Businessaithority.com

QCT Joins Forces With DZS to Create Blueprints For 5G Network Service Deployment

Companies Sign Global Partnership Teaming Agreement To Deepen Collaboration In Network Virtualization, Edge Cloud And Open RAN. Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, and DZS, a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, announced a strategic partnership to jointly accelerate virtualization and containerized Open RAN-based infrastructures for telco operators. This partnership between DZS and QCT leverages DZS mobile transport, telco edge, and converged network expertise and QCT’s server and NFV infrastructure integration capabilities, to address carrier and operator business opportunities in 5G, edge cloud and network virtualization.
Technologyaithority.com

Samsung Foundry And Synopsys Collaborate To Accelerate Time To ISO 26262 Compliance For Automotive SoCs

VC Functional Safety Manager Integration with Fault Campaign, Requirement Management, and Synthesis Solutions Enables Analysis Automation and Full Traceability. Synopsys, Inc. announced that Samsung Foundry collaborated with Synopsys on its VC Functional Safety Manager solution. VC Functional Safety Manager (VC FSM) provides the necessary automation for the functional safety Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA) and Failure Modes Effects Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) for automotive SoCs.
Economymobileworldlive.com

Optus, Akamai partner to boost enterprise IoT security

Optus teamed with Akamai Technologies to introduce a self-service IoT platform, providing enterprises secure internet and VPN systems to simplify management of applications and devices. The operator issued a statement explaining IoTFlex is built on Akamai’s Intelligent Edge platform and covers deployment of private networks and IoT with the aim...
Worldmobileworldlive.com

Celcom & Huawei Debuts World-First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia

PRESS RELEASE: Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and Huawei Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Huawei) deployed the world’s first large-scale commercial FDD Smart 8T8R network to address the rapid growth of data traffic and network congestions within prime cities. This will ensure Celcom’s 4G Network provides a seamless experience for customers during the transition towards 5G when it is launched.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Vodafone, Nokia target smarter network response

Vodafone Group partnered Nokia to launch a jointly developed machine learning system running on Google Cloud, to detect and remedy network anomalies before they impact the operator’s European customers. The product, based on Nokia Bell Labs’ technology, was developed following an agreement between the operator and the vendor signed in...
Businesscisco.com

Meet Daniel Hosking from Cisco’s customer advocacy community

Our customers are the heart and soul of everything we do at Cisco and each one of them has an interesting story to tell! Our new Q&A series allows us to shine a spotlight on some of our most passionate customer advocates in The Global Gateway community as we learn more about their stories and backgrounds.
Cell Phonesgisuser.com

Guide to Location-Based Application Development

In today’s technological era, the word “app” has become a buzzword, and everyone is likely using several on their device as you read this. Geolocation apps are the subset of apps forming a significant niche among mobile applications. The geolocation trend is now a core part of developing custom software with a new geolocation app being released every day.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nokia extends 5G installed base with Taiwan Star Telecom expansion deal

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nokia extends 5G installed base with Taiwan Star Telecom expansion deal. The deal will see Nokia enhance the mobile operator's 5G footprint across Taiwan and continue Nokia's long-standing partnership.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Nokia Wins First 5G Radio Contract in China, Ericsson Loses Ground

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia on Monday won its first 5G radio contract in China, securing a share in one of China Mobile's three new 5G contracts, while Nordic rival Ericsson lost market share after getting caught up in a political spat. As is customary, Chinese companies took the lion's share of...
Technologythefastmode.com

UK's Openreach Tests 25G PON Technology with Nokia

Openreach and Nokia have conducted the UK’s first ever tests of a new ‘Full Fibre’ technology, which could deliver ultra-reliable broadband services that are ten times faster than today’s UK standard deployments. The cutting edge ‘25G PON’ technology, pioneered by Nokia, can deliver download speeds of 25 gigabits per second...
BusinessLight Reading

Ericsson pain is Nokia gain in China 5G latest

A slump in Ericsson's share of the Chinese mobile market looked inevitable last week when Bï¿½rje Ekholm, the Swedish vendor's CEO, told his investors to brace themselves for a punishment beating meted out by Chinese authorities. China Mobile, the country's biggest operator, has today awarded Ericsson just 2% of the work for the next phase of its 5G rollout, down from 11% in phase one.
Worldeverythingrf.com

Telit’s Sub-6 GHz 5G Module Certified on Deutsche Telekom's Network in Europe

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that Deutsche Telekom AG has certified its FN980 Sub-6 5G module for use on the operator's 5G networks across Europe. Designed for global use, the FN980 is ideal for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive enterprise and industrial applications including fixed wireless access, enterprise routers and gateways, indoor and outdoor CPE, and professional broadcasting and surveillance.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

GlobalFoundries Building New Malta Fab And Expanding Current Capacity

Global Foundries (GF) has made many strategic changes over the past few years, many of which I have written about. The biggest of those was its strategic reset in 2018 to focus on 5G RF, IoT, automotive, and silicon photonics. GF is a big player in the semiconductor manufacturing market that is going through really tough growing pains related to availability, to put it nicely. There has been a massive acceleration in demand for semiconductors, and GF is one of the many industry leaders driving the conversation on how to solve the problem strategically.
Las Vegas, NVaithority.com

DSP Group And Cloud Of Things Collaborate To Introduce A Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway Based On DSP Group’s ULE Module

Both companies to demonstrate at ISC West the resulting combination of reliable wireless connectivity and easily deployable, cost-effective IoT-based sensing and analytics for the smart home or office. DSP Group, Inc. a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Cloud of Things, a developer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy